SLO County Board of Supervisors to review garbage rate increases for residents

The county will review new proposals for garbage pickup fee increases for residential curbside service.

San Luis Obispo County supervisors are looking at whether to rejoin the SLO County Integrated Waste Management Authority.

That consideration includes a fee increase which county officials say is needed so the county does not need to pull from its general fund for waste services.

“It’s pretty crazy, you know. I had to get the really small trash cans so I could afford, you know the rate increase wasn’t so radical, you know but it is extreme. They better be clear into expressing their reason," said Todd Heldoorn, Los Osos resident.

Earlier this year, the Board of Supervisors already approved a 97% garbage rate increase for Los Osos residents.

“We just had one and I believe that was about 100 percent so I’m not sure why they couldn’t capture all that they needed to do in the last garbage increase," said Heldoorn.

SLO County

The county will be going over these proposals at next Tuesday's meeting.