Central Coast tradition is back: Community members are excited about the Morro Bay Boat Parade

This is the first Morro Bay Lighted Boat Parade since COVID-19 hit, and it didn't happen last year because of the rain.

This is the first year Tony Carignan has owned his coffee shop, which comes with a front-row ticket to the boat parade.

“More baristas on hand, extra help, extra supplies, we stocked up on hot chocolate whipped cream and apple cider,” said Carignan.

Daisy's Coffee is normally open until 6:30 p.m. on the weekends but on Saturday, owners decided to go with a 9 p.m. closing time just for the parade. Carignan said he and his family can feel the excitement.

“We got all the Christmas trees ready yesterday, put some light up inside, and did some Christmas decorations,” added Carignan.

Thousands of people up and down the Central Coast normally gather once a year to watch the fishing and yachting communities show off their decorated holiday boats.

The lighted boat parade is normally the first Saturday of December.

Nicholas Trujillo, owner of Boat Yard Market Place, went with eight boats in the parade this year.

“We only have eight boats so we can only give so many out and we have some groups that come year after year so we open each year to those same groups,” said Trujillo.

“We have families with groups of up to ten people on each boat so we'll probably have around 60 people here this evening decorating and getting on their boats,” said Trujillo.

He shares what the parade has been like in years past for him.

“I usually have a bonfire in the back, there will be people on the dock, and people lined up on the rail,” explained Trujillo.

This is Dane Jacobs, owner of Lost Isle Adventure Tours 10th year participating.

“Lights, double checking that the battery bank is all up to date and making sure that the lights are all up to snuff,” said Jacobs.

They operate the Tiki Boat cruises year-round and for the Morro Bay parade, they are allowing people to be right in the action without participating in the parade.

“The boat is lit up and then you get to be in the parade with all the other vessels. It's a moment for you to be in the mix of it and not on the sidelines,” said Jacobs.