Food, music, games and more at 2nd annual Maritime Family Fun Day in Morro Bay

On Saturday, Oct 14, Morro Bay is hosting its annual Maritime Family Fun Day.

The public is invited to a free, old-fashioned, carnival-style celebration at the Morro Bay Maritime Museum (MBMM).

The fun begins Saturday with the 3rd Annual Morro Bay Rotary Club Ducky Derby. Ducks are available for $10 at https://morrobayrotary.org/. The competition bay-drop is at 8 a.m. and the top three winners will receive $1,000, $750, and $500 respectively.

Various other activities, including games, clam chowder tasting, live music, and more, will take place through 4 p.m. at the museum.

Food is offered all day by Captain Annie & the Chablis Cruises Crew, La Katrina Authentic Mexican Cocina and Tognazzini’s Dockside Restaurants, including free lunch for kids 12 & under.

