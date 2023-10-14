Watch Now
Food, music, games and more at 2nd annual Maritime Family Fun Day in Morro Bay

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jacob Dizon/KSBY
The decomissioned DSRV Avalon at the Morro Bay Maritime Museum was once used for developing tactics for submarine rescues.
Posted at 6:42 PM, Oct 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-13 21:42:55-04

On Saturday, Oct 14, Morro Bay is hosting its annual Maritime Family Fun Day.

The public is invited to a free, old-fashioned, carnival-style celebration at the Morro Bay Maritime Museum (MBMM).

The fun begins Saturday with the 3rd Annual Morro Bay Rotary Club Ducky Derby. Ducks are available for $10 at https://morrobayrotary.org/. The competition bay-drop is at 8 a.m. and the top three winners will receive $1,000, $750, and $500 respectively.

Various other activities, including games, clam chowder tasting, live music, and more, will take place through 4 p.m. at the museum.

Food is offered all day by Captain Annie & the Chablis Cruises Crew, La Katrina Authentic Mexican Cocina and Tognazzini’s Dockside Restaurants, including free lunch for kids 12 & under.

Click here for more information.

