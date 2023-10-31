Have questions about offshore wind energy? Attend a public meeting this week

Community members can learn more about offshore wind energy at a public information session this Wednesday, Nov. 1, in San Luis Obispo.

Federal, state and San Luis Obispo County officials will discuss the development, implementation, and impacts of offshore wind development off the Central Coast.

Two areas off the coast of California have been opened up for offshore wind energy development -- the Humboldt Wind Energy Area and the Morro Bay Wind Energy Area. Officials have said the two areas together will generate enough electricity to power more than 1.5 million homes.

The Morro Bay Wind Energy Area is made up of three leases, totaling a little more than 80,000 acres each. The 400-square-mile area is located off the coast northwest of Morro Bay.

The public meeting will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Board of Supervisors Chambers at the Katcho Achadjian Government Center located at 1055 Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo.

Rep. Salud Carbajal, State Assemblymember Dawn Addis, and County Supervisor Bruce Gibson will moderate the discussions focusing on the timeline for local offshore wind energy, the roles of local government, and the wind industry's history and plans for the Central Coast.

The public will also have a chance to comment during the meeting.

For those who can't attend in person, a Zoom option is available. Click here to register online.