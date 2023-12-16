'Hope for Homeless' started by Morro Bay artist to collect comfort items

A Morro Bay graffiti artist is working to make the holidays a little brighter for the homeless.

Seven years ago, Tommy Bright started collecting donations to distribute to the homeless.

It’s now an annual event that begins in November.

“I keep bags in the car and I just drive around, if I see them I hook them up — blankets, sleeping bags, beanies, clothing items to stay warm, food products. We can’t forget the pets. We're just trying to look out for everyone, especially this time of year,” Bright said.

This year, Hope For Homeless is happening around the time of the opening of Bright's new shop, The Graff Factory, located at 1401 Quintana Rd.

During his grand opening on Saturday, if people bring donations for Hope for Homeless, they can also take a photo with Santa.

