After the devastating fire in Maui, the San Luis Obispo County community is working together to help the island rebuild.

Vito Foods is partnering with the Harbor Hut restaurant in Morro Bay to fundraise for the Maui Strong Fund.

The fundraiser “Meals for Maui” will take place on Saturday, October 28 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m at Harbor Hut.

All proceeds will go to support those affected by the Maui fires.