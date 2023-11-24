Hundreds of Thanksgiving meals served to community members in Morro Bay

This is the 25th year that the City of Morro Bay has helped put on the free community Thanksgiving dinner.

About 800 meals were given to those who stopped by the Morro Bay Community Center either by foot or by car.

Attendees said the event has been a blessing for many people over the years. One of those reciepients is William Caridi.

“This is the only way I could probably get a Thanksgiving dinner and a couple other people in the apartment complex too,” said Caridi.

Caridi tells KSBY News he brought food back for his neighbors who aren't able to make a Thanksgiving dinner.

“I live alone in an apartment complex with elderly people, and I volunteered to help bring some food for them,” explained Caridi.

Caridi just got out of the hospital and doesn't have full mobility in his hands to cook yet.

“It makes me feel grateful and thankful because I'm not able to do any cooking right now energy-wise or that or even to go buy the food,” added Caridi.

The Thanksgiving dinner used to be held inside of the auditorium, but this year they had a line of people outside who would drop by and pick up their meals.

Organizers said this may change next year.

“Next year I think we're probably going to have reservations for even the drive up or walk up,” said Chuck Stoll, who is the president of the Morro Bay Lion's Club.

There were about 50 volunteers who spent their Thanksgiving giving back to the community and spent days preparing.

The event was so popular, that organizers say they ran out of prepared meals.

“A lot of people are not going to get fed today because we were only planning on 800 meals and I think there are more people out there in need,” said Stoll.