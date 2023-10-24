Parking can be a challenge in Morro Bay. Could paid parking be the answer?

Like many coastal communities, parking can be a challenge in Morro Bay. So this week, the city council is taking another look at a 2020 study that recommended a paid parking program for areas near Morro Rock, the waterfront, and downtown as a solution to reducing traffic.

Some people who live in the community say they don’t want to have to pay to park.

“I don't think I would come here anymore. I would go to other spots where you can park for free,” Rudy Avila said.

For others on a fixed income like Kathy Giddens, the extra cost might keep them away.

“We get 'X' amount of money to live on. We come every day to walk the Harbor Walk. If we have to pay to park every day when we walk the Harbor Walk, we won’t be able to do it,” Giddens said.

Having lived in the city for nearly 10 years, Giddens says she might feel differently if other changes were made.

“If they cleaned up the dirt areas and paved it, I would be willing to pay for parking in a nice, smooth parking lot,” she continued. “If it’s the lumpy, holey things we have now with just a parking meter for it, I would not be happy about that.”

Robert Keck walks on the Embarcadero a couple of times a week and thinks there should be an exemption for locals.

“We should have some kind of parking permit or pass since we're already paying a lot to the community,” Keck said.

The city says the parking lot at Morro Rock needs maintenance and other improvements, which have affected the city's general fund negatively.

The issue of parking will be discussed at Tuesday night’s Morro Bay City Council meeting.

