Surfing for Hope: World Surf League qualifier underway in Morro Bay

This is the fourth year the World Surf League will make a six-day pit stop in Morro Bay with just under 300 competitors in the longboard and shortboard competitions.

Xavier Math, a fourth-year Cal Poly student, is one of the competitors.

“I've been wanting to do this surfing contest my whole life. Out of the four years I've been going to Cal Poly, I've been wanting to do this contest,” Math said.

He says he surfs every morning before school.

“I've been surfing here the past four years every day so I feel like I have experience and I can do alright out here,” Math said.

On Monday, Math spent 20 minutes competing against other surfers, finishing first in his heat in the SLO Cal Open.

“I'm beyond grateful to be here,” Math said.

Morro Bay is part of the World Qualifying Series Tour which goes around North America.

This is all thanks to director Andy McKay who says he felt like Californians were not being represented well enough on the World Tour.

“I found out they needed more events in California and I live in the community here and I thought we had a perfect area for hosting the events,” McKay said.

It's making an impact locally.

“Surfers from California are qualifying for the championship tour because of our events and we have a shot to hopefully someday have another California world champ,” McKay said.

The event kicked off Monday and continues through Sunday. It’s one of eight events in the World Surf League.

Other events in California are held in Huntington Beach and Pismo Beach. The Pismo Beach competition will take place at the end of January.

Wilma Fandey traveled from San Diego to bond with her son and watch him live out his dream to compete.

“Our kids grow up fast and next year he'll be at school and so it is, you're taking advantage of having that time with your son before he goes off to college,” Fandey said.

Depending on the waves, the longboard competitions will start on Friday.

This event is also known as the Surfing for Hope Longboard Classic.

Surfing for Hope is a local nonprofit organization that raises funds for local programs that support those affected by cancer.

On Friday, Dec. 8, Surfing for Hope's 12th Annual Cancer Benefit will take place at SLO Brew The Rock. The event will include dinner, a silent auction and live music by three-time world champion surfer Tom Curren. Click here to purchase tickets.