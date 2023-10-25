The Morro Bay event where witches, broomsticks, and paddleboards meet

Get your broomsticks and witch hats ready, the annual Morro Bay Witches and Warlocks Paddle is back this weekend.

On Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m., community members are invited to wear their favorite witch or warlock costume, bring a paddleboard or kayak, and meet at Coleman Park in Morro Bay.

The event is free and open to the public. Participants will take off from Coleman Park and paddle around the bay before returning to the park.

The Witches Paddle started in 2013 as a birthday celebration with a group of about 20 people. It's now grown into an event that attracts hundreds of people.

Organizers say they don't have an official count of participants because there is no registration required and details of the event are basically spread by word of mouth.

Coleman Park is located at 101 Coleman Drive at the north end of the bay along the Embarcadero.

For updates, visit the Witches Paddle Facebook page.