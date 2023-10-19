What you should expect if you plan to hit the beach during a high surf advisory

A high surf advisory is currently in effect for all western beaches with waves reaching as high as 10 to 14 feet.

A storm in the North Pacific is driving these high waves. While the storm itself will not reach the Central Coast, the waves generated by it will.

“We are basically having our boat crews watch that. We update the bar or RNA, or the inlet to Morro Bay every single three hours. If there is inclement weather, every hour we are monitoring it, either by having a boat underway or visually," said Carlos Sosa, U.S. Coast Guard Morro Bay Station Executive Petty Officer.

The Coast Guard says it’s not very common that surfers need rescuing during high surf advisories. Some surfers, however, are still cautious.

“I'd say I'm still hunting for the wave but if it’s too big, I'm not going out. You know, I know my limits at least for myself," said Kellen Ernst, Orcutt resident.

Other surfers enjoy catching the big waves.

“I will. I don’t know that I'd recommend for everybody to go surfing. Purely depends on what your confidence level is," said Aaron Gomez, Santa Margarita resident.

High surf advisories are not rare during this time of year; however, dangerous rip currents and sneaker waves can occur.

“The moment that we see weather, we impose a possible bar restriction so that would keep certain sized boats from going out if it was dangerous for that boat," Sosa said.

Fall and winter are generally known for the best surfing conditions locally with frequent swells all year.

The high surf advisory is in effect until Friday at 9 a.m.