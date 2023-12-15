When you can start recycling liquor bottles for money at recycling centers

You will soon be able to recycle your liquor bottles for money following a new change in the state’s Redemption Value Fee program.

Alcoholic beverages are now included in the California Redemption Value Fee program. The program requires consumers to pay a fee when purchasing aluminum, glass, plastic or metal packaged beverages.

Consumers can receive a refund on that fee if they return the empty containers to a recycling center. The bill only previously applied to nonalcoholic beverages such as water and soda.

Kevin Miller recycles three times a week and says it’s a benefit for everyone.

“Now I either find a blue bin on the street, someone’s personal recycling or a blue dumpster that’s put out somewhere or I end up just having to put them into a dumpster which I don’t want to do if I can get it recycled. So, that’s great because recycling is a win-win for everybody,” said Miller, Morro Bay resident.

Those who recycle alcoholic beverage containers such as wine, liquor and coolers can receive 5 cents if it is 24 ounces or less. For beverages more than 24 ounces you can receive a refund of 10 cents. For paperboard and pouches, for example, boxed wine, you can receive 25 cents.

Levi Johnson says although he agrees with the program, he won’t be benefitting from it. “I don’t bring in recycling just because it’s not worth the effort for what you get in return. Personally, it doesn’t make sense for my schedule, but I do believe that it is a great program. I wish that we had more programs to support recycling,” said Levi Johnson, Cayucos resident.

The new changes will start to take effect on January 1 of next year.