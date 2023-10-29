Witches and warlocks channeled their Halloween spirit and took over Morro Bay

Residents put on their broomsticks and witch hats for the Annual Morro Bay Witches and Warlocks Paddle this weekend.

On Sunday morning, community members wore their favorite witch or warlock costume, brought a paddleboard or kayak, and met at Coleman Park in Morro Bay.

“I'm loving this day with the sun out, too, so the pictures are better when it's foggy, but this is going to be a much nicer. Last year, coming back, the wind was horrible,” said Laura Holderness, who lives in San Luis Obispo.

The event was free and open to the public.

“If you light up [your] paddleboard and you love the water, you should definitely come and join. Get dressed up. We all have fun,” added Holderness.

The witches paddle started in 2013 as a birthday celebration with a group of about 20 people.

It's now grown into an event that attracts hundreds of people.