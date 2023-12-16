Why you should check your roof before the rain comes

As storms approach this coming week, some people in the community are preparing their homes for potential damage, recalling last winter's record-breaking rainfall.

Teresa Siwek from Pismo Beach says she’s heard about the importance of cleaning out your rain gutters.

"You want to get on your roof, check any cracks, see if you have any damage from the sun, so you're well prepared for the storm coming in,“ Siwek said.

And that is exactly what John Miles, a roofing contractor in Nipomo, says is the easiest thing you can do to avoid major damage — clean out your rain gutters and roof valleys.

“A lot of times you could see that just visually from not even climbing on the roof," Miles said. "You can kind of get back and take a look at it. You'll see the leaves built up over the top of the rain gutter, or you'll just see them collecting up on the roof surfaces.”

He says even tile roofs should be serviced every few years and visually inspected after storms.

"A lot of people think that tile roofs are forever and they still need to be maintained just like any other... especially like if they start getting broken tiles up there where the water's running down the underlayment instead of on top of the tile,” Miles said.

He also says it’s been a busy year for his business due to the heavy rains. He advises calling for service promptly, especially with rain approaching, and urges homeowners not to wait until the first major storm hits.

READY.GOV recommends making sure walls, attics and water pipes are insulated to help reduce other damage to your property.