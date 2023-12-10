SLO County to host meeting for Oceano residents about status of Arroyo Grande Creek Levee

San Luis Obispo County is hosting a community meeting for Oceano residents on Monday, Dec. 11, regarding emergency preparedness and the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee.

Last winter's severe storms damaged the levee, causing flooding and evacuations.

Work to repair the levee is underway, but with another winter storm season approaching, county officials are encouraging residents to be prepared.

Monday's meeting will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Oceano Community Services District located at 1655 Front Street.

Information will include current conditions of the levee and Lopez Lake, status of repair efforts, and emergency planning information. Residents will also be able to ask questions of county officials.

Representatives from County Public Works, CAL FIRE, Five Cities Fire Authority, the Sheriff's Office, Oceano CSD, and the County Office of Emergency Services will be in attendance along with San Luis Obispo County District 4 Supervisor Jimmy Paulding.

Spanish interpretation will be available.

The meeting will also be streamed on the County OES Facebook page.

Anyone with questions about the meeting can contact the County Office of Emergency Services at oes@co.slo.ca.us or (805) 781-5678.

