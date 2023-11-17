A good giveaway: Paso Robles LDS Church sorts 24 pallets of donated food for local non-profits

One week before Thanksgiving, volunteers and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Paso Robles worked hand in hand to sort a semi truck-load of 24 pallets of food and canned goods between 10 local nonprofits in need.

Those nonprofits included:



ECHO Paso Robles

ECHO Atascadero

Cal Poly Food Pantry

Paso Robles School District

Resilient Souls

Lumina Alliance

People's Self-Help Housing

The Salvation Army

Mission San Miguel

Paso Robles Housing Authority

“Our church believes a lot in doing service for others because we know that Jesus Christ served others, so that’s a large part of what we do is look for opportunities to serve others in the community," Missionary Sophie Stubbs.

That spirit of giving is also what inspires them to make sure no one goes hungry during the holidays.

“When I was growing up, my family didn’t have the most money, we weren’t the best off, and I know the church helped a lot providing that food and providing that help for us around the Christmas season," Stubbs added.

“I see this as a token of love to the people that I lived around for about two years, and that’s what Christ would have done. We love because we were first loved and that’s the message that we teach and what we try to exemplify to the community that we live in," said Elder Maison Echols.

The delivery came directly from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City.

This was the second year of the event. In 2022, 180 semi-truckloads of donated food were delivered to communities in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties, totaling 7.2 million pounds of food.