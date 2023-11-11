Former SLO County Superintendent of Schools passes away

Former San Luis Obispo County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Julian Crocker died Thursday.

Dr. Crocker spent 16 years as the county superintendent before retiring in January 2015.

Prior to that, he was the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District's superintendent for nine years. He also served as the interim superintendent for the school district in 2019.

"Ever the gentleman, he was the classiest educator with whom I have ever had the pleasure of working," said current PRJUSD Superintendent Dr. Curt Dubost in a Facebook post by Paso Robles Schools. "He was also among the most admirable men I have had the privilege of knowing and calling my friend and colleague."

Dr. Crocker's family asks that donations in his name be sent to the Julian Crocker Community Scholarship Fund through the Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County, located at 550 Dana St. in San Luis Obispo.

