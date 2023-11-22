Watch Now
'Handcrafted items with love.' Paso Craft Collective opens new storefront

Paso Craft Collective is located at 1005 Railroad Street, Suite 1 in Paso Robles.
Posted at 7:00 PM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 22:00:24-05

A new space is now open in Paso Robles specifically designed to celebrate Central Coast artistry.

Paso Craft Collective is a marketplace that showcases items created by local crafters and artisans.

The storefront opened this month and features products from 40 artists ranging from handcrafted jewelry to specialty homegoods.

"We are a little store, but the store at Walmart or the store, you know, the Target or those big boxes, they don't have what we have. We have handcrafted items with love and your loved ones will appreciate that," said Marisela Mendoza, Paso Craft Collective founder.

The store will host a special celebration on December 16.

Paso Craft Collective is located at 1005 Railroad Street, Suite 1 in Paso Robles.

