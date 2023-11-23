How one Paso Robles gas station prepped for 'busiest travel day of the year'

The staff at locally-owned gas station Eagle Energy in Paso Robles said the day before Thanksgiving is one of their busiest days of the year for customers.

Assistant Manager Melissa Jimenez has worked at Eagle Energy on Thanksgiving Day for five years in a row.

“Everyone’s on the road trying to get to where they need to get to for their Thanksgiving,” Jimenez said. “We have to make sure that we have everything that someone might need for their busy travel day. We have extra energy drinks. We make sure we got plenty of coffee, snacks for the road.“

Jimenez said they ordered extra stock of all their regular inventory. They also ordered two to three fuel deliveries per day in preparation for more customers needing to fuel up.

With 16 pumps and newly renovated bathroom facilities, they say they are ready for the influx of travelers.

“We are a very busy station. We have not only locals who come by and visit us, but a lot of out-of-towners visit who make this their stop,” Jimenez said.

One local, Carlo Valles, stopped by Eagle Energy on his way home to Fresno and said he’s been filling up there for over 10 years.

When asked why he’s kept coming back year after year, he answered, “The location! Great location right before you head off to the valley. Locally owned, great selection of snacks, a lot of gas.”

