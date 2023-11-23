Hundreds expected for 39th Annual Thanksgiving for Paso Robles

The community of Paso Robles is getting ready for the 39th Annual Thanksgiving for Paso Robles.

Every year, more than 200 volunteers help prepare more than 1,500 meals for community members and everything is fully funded by donations.

The annual event will take place at the Centennial Park Activity Center located at 600 Nickerson Road from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Organizers expect about 400 people to dine in while more than 350 meals will be delivered. They'll also have a to-go window where they expect to hand out another 250 meals.

Everyone is welcome and the meals are free.

Click here for more information about this year's event.