Mid-State Fair Market winter edition to feature 30+ local vendors

A winter edition of the Mid-State Fair Market is planned for this December at the Paso Robles Event Center.

The three-day market will feature more than 30 local vendors selling holiday gifts, home decor, jewelry, clothing, art, baked goods, and other items.

The market will be open on the following dates:



Friday, Dec. 8 - 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 10 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



On Saturday and Sunday, the Girl Scouts of California's Central Coast will offer free, hands-on craft activities.

Old West Cinnamon Rolls will also be on-site.

Admission and parking for the Mid-State Fair Market are free.

The Paso Robles Event Center is located at 2198 Riverside Avenue.