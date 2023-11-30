Watch Now
Mid-State Fair Market winter edition to feature 30+ local vendors

The Paso Robles Event Center hosts the California Mid-State Fair and other events throughout the year.
Posted at 2:42 PM, Nov 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-30 17:42:07-05

A winter edition of the Mid-State Fair Market is planned for this December at the Paso Robles Event Center.

The three-day market will feature more than 30 local vendors selling holiday gifts, home decor, jewelry, clothing, art, baked goods, and other items.

The market will be open on the following dates:

  • Friday, Dec. 8 - 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 9 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 10 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Girl Scouts of California's Central Coast will offer free, hands-on craft activities.
Old West Cinnamon Rolls will also be on-site.

Admission and parking for the Mid-State Fair Market are free.

The Paso Robles Event Center is located at 2198 Riverside Avenue.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
