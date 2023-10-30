Mother-daughter duo opened a Western-themed Boutique in Paso Robles

Paso Robles shoppers recently gained another option to buy clothing and accessories thanks to the new western boutique Copper and Lace.

Copper and Lace western boutique is mother-daughter-owned and offers a variety of sizes.

KSBY caught up with the owner Charlyn Pacheco who said she wanted to create a comfortable space for women to not only shop but also a space for community.

"The vibe of the store is very welcoming and with my tie to agriculture and being born and raised in Paso and my husband being born and raised in Paso, I feel like our hearts are here,” said Pacheco. “It's nice to come in and feel that local, you know, love for our community that you feel when you come in our store."

Copper and Lace is located at 1324 Park Street and is open seven days a week.