Nearly 150 artists from the West Coast represented at Paso Robles' Art in the Park event

Artists from across the West Coast came together for an Art in the Park event in Paso Robles Saturday.

Roughly 145 independent artists from Oregon, Washington, Nevada and California had their art on display at the city park.

KSBY caught up with the show director about the vendors at Saturday's event.

"These exhibitors are all professionals. They do this for a living. They do many shows a year and a lot of them do some of the best shows in the West," said Steve Powers, who is the Paso Robles Art in the Park Show Director. "So it's a high-quality art show (with) all handmade work"

The art show continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.