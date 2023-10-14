Paso Robles middle school student accused of threatening school, classmates

A middle schooler in Paso Robles was arrested Friday after police say the student "impulsively" made a threat toward the school and specific students.

It happened at George Flamson Middle School.

In a press release, police said, "Please use this opportunity to speak with your children about the seriousness and consequences of their words. Students making threats toward the school are subject to disciplinary action, including possible expulsion and criminal charges."

No further details about the threat were released.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and they ask anyone with information related to this incident to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers via their website or by calling (805) 549-STOP.