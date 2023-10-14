Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityPaso Robles

Actions

Paso Robles middle school student accused of threatening school, classmates

Paso Robles school district names interim superintendent
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
Paso Robles Joint Unified School District
Paso Robles school district names interim superintendent
Posted at 8:15 AM, Oct 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-14 11:15:30-04

A middle schooler in Paso Robles was arrested Friday after police say the student "impulsively" made a threat toward the school and specific students.

It happened at George Flamson Middle School.

In a press release, police said, "Please use this opportunity to speak with your children about the seriousness and consequences of their words. Students making threats toward the school are subject to disciplinary action, including possible expulsion and criminal charges."

No further details about the threat were released.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and they ask anyone with information related to this incident to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers via their website or by calling (805) 549-STOP.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg