Paso Robles police make arrests on child pornography, weapons charges

Paso Robles police say they arrested two people last week on weapons and child pornography charges.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, authorities served search warrants at locations in the 4200 block of Aerotech Center Way and in the 100 block of Cardinal Way.

According to police, the purpose of the warrants was to recover evidence related to the possession of child pornography.

Detectives say they recovered numerous electronic devices at both locations. At the Aerotech Center Way location, they also found a cache of more than 100 weapons, many of which were illegal, according to police.

The names of those arrested have not been released and police say their investigation is ongoing. Authorities are asking anyone with further information about this case to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464.

