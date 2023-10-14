Paso Robles woman celebrates 105th birthday

There's nothing quite like celebrating a birthday, and one Central Coast woman is celebrating hers for the 105th time.

Miriam lives at an assisted living facility called A Heavenly Home in Paso Robles, and on Friday she celebrated the incredible milestone with her loved ones.

When one of her granddaughters asked her how it feels to be 105, Miriam replied "pretty good."

Miriam's friends at A Heavenly Home told KSBY News that she loves to walk around the facility and have conversations with people there every day.

The facility's employees also said Miriam still works out and has even been leading one of the workout sessions in her own home.

Happy birthday Miriam!