Paso’s Pioneer Day will be extra sweet thanks to one local business

Leo Leo Gelato is donating 5,000 servings of gelato for Pioneer Day in Paso Robles on Saturday.

Store founder Niccolo Lekai says the purpose is to revitalize the old tradition of Paso Robles businesses giving back to the community on this momentous day that began during the Great Depression when people needed community support more than ever.

"It's really difficult to own and operate a small business and it takes years and years of trials, tribulation, blood, sweat and tears to get a small business off the ground, and the only way we've been able to do this is by having the support of our locals to keep us going, and so this was just an awesome opportunity to take advantage of the Pioneer Day parade and this sort of initiative is to just give back to the people that have given us so much," Lekai said.

The Leo Leo Gelato Scoop Shop is located at 1835 Spring Street. The free servings will be given out this Saturday during the Pioneer Day Parade.

The 93rd annual parade starts at 16th and Spring streets. Antique tractors, horse-drawn wagons, marching bands, equestrian groups, dancers, floats, fire engines, vintage cars, and more will make their way around downtown Paso Robles.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and should end around 1 p.m.

Downtown Paso Robles streets will be closed to traffic.

Click here for more information about Pioneer Day events.

