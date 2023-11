Santa Claus will join police officers and firefighters to visit children in two Paso Robles neighborhoods.

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, Santa will visit Centennial Park from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

On Thursday, Dec. 7, he'll visit the Oak Park community, located on 30th Street near the railroad tracks, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Community members are encouraged to bring their families to meet and take photos with Santa and local first responders.

Families can also enjoy hot chocolate and candy canes.