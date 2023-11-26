Shopping for a good cause: 13th Annual Holiday Bazaar supports local homeless community

Community members did some holiday shopping while helping out a good cause at the Holiday Bazaar benefitting the El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) Saturday.

Nearly 30 local vendors filled up the Fellowship Hall at Trinity Lutheran Church in Paso Robles.

Organizers were also accepting donations of towels, jackets, blankets, begging and sleeping bags for the ECHO shelters.

"I've partnered with Echo probably for the past five years or so. They really do a lot of work in the community," Event Organizer Kelsey Hazelton said. "It's a cold time of year and so they have a lot of needs with jackets and towels and things to keep people housed and get them into housing."

Organizers said half of the booth fees went to support ECHO.