So scary a light-on option is available, Nightmare From Main Street reopens for 14th year in Paso Robles

What’s described as one of the most frightening haunted houses on the Central Coast is back again this year.

“Nightmare From Main Street,” once rated the seventh scariest Haunted House in the Nation, is open through Halloween.

The original Haunted House opened in Templeton 14 years ago but relocated to Downtown Paso Robles last year.

“We have a lot of young drama school kids helping us this year and they are just so excited to come back night after night and they are doing a fantastic job, a real fantastic job. It's just a lot of fun. It's family-friendly fun," one of the co-partners said.

Nightmare From Main Street will be open on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 27 and 28, and again on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 30 and 31, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Lights-on and all lights-off options are available at select times.

Nightmare from Main Street is located at 828 14th St. in Paso Robles.

The non-profit has donated more than $80,000 over the past several years to various organizations and causes in the community, organizers said.

To purchase tickets online, click here.

