The 39th Annual Thanksgiving for Paso Robles gave 1,500 meals to community members

The 39th Annual Thanksgiving for Paso Robles community dinner took place at Centennial Park, and it has continued to grow larger over the years.

Organizers said they prepared 1,500 meals for the Paso Robles community.

Volunteers gathered Thursday afternoon at Centennial Park to serve a Thanksgiving meal to those who would normally go without one during the holidays.

Organizers said that the park is transformed into a large restaurant for a single day each year.

People had the option to enjoy a free hand-cooked sit-down Thanksgiving meal or boxed meals to-go.

“Well, we geared up for 1,500, and it looks like we’re probably going to hit that and we also take some meals out to like E.C.H.O,” said Linda Stermer, Thanksgiving for Paso Robles Volunteer. “They call and get some meals to-go. We’re really taking a lot more to-go’s than we have in the past. We’re expecting about 400 people in the dining room.”

The extensive menu included many Thanksgiving traditional dishes like roasted turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, candied yams, cranberries, and a variety of fresh baked pies.

Some guests said they find this act of kindness quite generous.

“I think it’s a good idea. People are grateful that we have this place to come to cause a lot of us are senior citizens,” said Kathy Knarr “KK”, Paso Robles resident. “I would be home alone because most of my friends have passed away and we used to go to their house for Thanksgiving.”

“It’s wonderful,” said Connie Kinman, Paso Robles resident. “It’s great food and all the community’s here and it’s awesome that they help people that need it.”

This event is made possible solely from donations and volunteers.

“It’s a caring moment what people do for some people that don't have it,” said Jim Collins, Paso Robles resident. “Like when you get older your kids have other plans, so I’m by myself, so I come over here and just donate.”

“What I base my life on is just public service and anything to help anybody else out in need,” said Anthony Reed, Thanksgiving for Paso Robles volunteer.

More than 250 volunteers were needed to assist with activities that led up to the dinner including the set-up, food preparation, serving, meal delivery, and clean-up.

Some said they appreciate working with the other volunteers who help shed light on the communities that need it most to keep Paso strong.

“Just the way we all work together and the camaraderie,” said Robert Bank, Thanksgiving for Paso Robles volunteer. “Everyone is just very happy to be here and we’re happy to care and help each other out.”

"It's quite humbling to be able to serve those that are not able to get out on Thanksgiving - people that are disabled or unable to drive," said Misty Epperson, Thanksgiving for Paso Robles volunteer.

Volunteers are always needed for the annual Thanksgiving for Paso Robles dinner.

For more information on how you can volunteer next year, click here.