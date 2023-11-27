Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles in need of toys for young girls

The season of giving for food is transitioning to the season of giving for toys.

Volunteers for the Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles were out collecting donations for toys at Walmart on Sunday.

KSBY caught up with volunteer Javiar Alba, who says they have received many toys for young boys.

Alba says while they greatly appreciate the toys donated for the young boys, they are now in serious need of toys for young girls.

"It's awesome. Fantastic. But what do you get? You know, it's like, yeah, a little girl. Would you like a 4x4 truck? So, this year is a little slow on that end," said Alba.

Monetary donations are also being accepted. If you would like to learn more about how you can donate, click here.