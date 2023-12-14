Water service line repairs underway for Sierra Bonita Village and Turtle Creek neighborhoods in Paso Robles

A water line replacement project is set to take place in both the Sierra Bonita Village and Turtle Creek neighborhoods in Paso Robles this month.

City officials say the project will replace and upgrade water service lines before repaving takes place next year.

Scott Street is just one of many roads in Paso Robles that has deteriorated over the years. The City of Paso Robles is hoping to fix the surface of the roads in the Sierra Bonita Village and Turtle Creek neighborhoods in 2024. However, city officials have seen water service lines breaking in the community and want to repair them before repaving takes place.

“We don’t want to fix all the road and then find out that these little water services will start popping and breaking and then digging it up. Right now, we just kind of wait until the break,” said Ditas Esperanza, Capital Projects Engineer, City of Paso Robles. “Our staff goes there, fixes it, we’re done. But we don’t want that to happen once we repair the road’s surface.”

Esperanza says they are replacing the water services line due to the cracks that developed over time.

“It’s actually not a water pipe replacement,” Esperanza said. “We're only replacing the water services, so it's the little pipe really, one inch really in size, that connects from the main to each individual home.”

Esperanza says they have had to turn off the water for some people during construction.

Debbie Whitaker, a Paso Robles resident, lives beside the construction site and says the impact was temporary.

“The city of Paso came by. If you weren't home, they left a note on your door, so if you had any questions, call them,” Whitaker said. “Well, they weren’t completely finished the day that they said they were going to but they had the water back on, so they came back and finished it the next day but there was no impact. We had our water back on and it was not a problem.”

Other people in the area are still waiting to find out when their water will be cut off.

“Right now they haven’t done nothing," said Michael Wilson, a Paso Robles resident. “Our water runs. I can flush my toilet and I can get water.”

To minimize disruptions in the neighborhood, construction will take place from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. when workers are onsite.

Whitaker says the project has not been an issue for her.

“It’s been fine for me,” Whitaker said. “I don’t know. I can't speak for everybody else but they’ve been really. really good," she said.

City officials told KSBY News they anticipate completing this development by this upcoming spring.