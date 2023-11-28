What you need to know about changes to Paso Robles' downtown parking program

If you're used to two hours of free parking in downtown Paso Robles, your time is almost up.

Starting in 2024, downtown parking will cost $1 an hour.

Right now, visitors to downtown Paso Robles can park for free for the first two hours. After that, it’s $2 per hour.

“The idea behind free parking for two hours was to be a convenience for customers," said business owner and Paso Robles resident Robert Fash. "The average stay downtown is probably within the two-hour gap."

Beginning in early 2024, parking will be $1 per hour from minute one. Parking signage and kiosk operation will also be improved for clarity.

The city council voted 3-2 to make the changes. Mayor John Hamon said the goal is to make the parking program pay for itself.

“Now that we have removed the free parking and we are at a dollar an hour from minute one, we will see revenue go into the black, pay off the debt, keep spaces available, with an opportunity to possibly gain additional dollars to reinvest back into this area of parking," Hamon said.

For some locals, parking a few blocks away to avoid a potential ticket is the better option.

“I try to, you know, park off the main section here," said resident Glenn Heiser. "There's some free parking down another block each way.”

The city will also issue unlimited senior parking permits for residents over 65 years old, and staff will bring any future parking changes up for discussion and public comment.