Pismo Beach City Council moves forward with plans to ease parking

Famous for its pristine beaches and iconic pier, Pismo Beach has been bringing visitors to the area for years, and more so after the pandemic, according to city officials.

"We definitely saw Pismo Beach expand in terms of tourism, so we are even more popular than we previously were,” said Mat Downing, Pismo Beach Community Development Director.

However, the influx of visitors on peak days during the summer or weekends has led to a parking challenge — an issue that some returning tourists have found a way around.

“The way I avoid the parking situation is get a local hotel, park in their garage, and I do all my walking around the town," said Norman Ford, Simi Valley resident.

While visitors like Ford might not mind the extra walking, business owners like Sean Copuel have concerns about the impact on his restaurant.

"The one problem is locals want to come down here in the wintertime, in the off-time, and they have to pay these absurd prices for parking, so they don't come down here. They're more up the street where parking is free,” Copuel said.

With a resident population of over 8,000, a seasonal tourist population reaching 35,000, and fewer than 2,000 parking spaces, Copuel’s observations highlight the parking problem in Pismo Beach.

The city seems aware of it too.

“We're always looking to improve how we manage parking, find more parking, and implement paid parking,” Downing said.

A proposed plan to make it easier to find parking and keep it under 85% occupancy was approved by the city council on Tuesday.

The plan includes strategies such as:



Expanding their paid parking areas, which will aim to decrease congestion on streets

Investing in alternate forms of transportation like bikes, and e-bikes so people can walk from where they parked

Make more parking spaces available, something that could be accomplished by leasing, acquisition and shared parking agreements

"No work will come directly from the parking management plan," Downing said. "What it is, is basically a guidance document to help inform future actions that the city council may take with regard to parking.”

Changes won’t take effect immediately, but Downing says that over time, finding parking in Pismo Beach could be less of a headache.

