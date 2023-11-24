SLO Food Bank’s 2023 Turkey Trot races to feed the need

More than 600 trotters and runners took part of an annual outdoorsy adventure where fun meets a bigger message at Pismo Beach Thanksgiving morning.

“Unfortunately, we are seeing an explosion of need throughout SLO County and really throughout the nation this year,” Molly Kern, Chief Operating Officer for the SLO Food Bank said.

With SLO Food Bank’s events like Thursday’s Turkey Trot, they are able to raise thousands of dollars to help put nutritious and protein-rich food into the hands of those in need.

And on a day meant for gratitude, adults and youngsters alike are eager to give back.

“For me, I love helping people around the earth,” Middle schooler Gwenyth Khan said.

Danielle Marsalla, another Turkey Trot runner who brought out all of her family for the event says; “I just thought it'd be fun for all of us to do it and support people that are in need.”

While Kip Morales, San Luis Obispo resident said “It makes us powerful and strong, but it also makes other people powerful and strong, like the food bank.”

From turkey headgear to full-on turkey costumes or even a pilgrim outfit, every participant had one thing in common—running sneakers.

Well…almost everyone.

olivia gonzalez britt

The trot also made tracks in Avila Beach, with more than 1,000 people joining in both locations, taking steps together.

“To help other people, especially when you're so fortunate and to give back to the less fortunate is really a good thing,” Harper Nikol, another Turkey Trot runner says.

This year the turkey trot raised more than $52,000 toward food for those in need in San Luis Obispo County.