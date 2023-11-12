Veterans Day Pancake Breakfast event raises money for vision, hunger, cancer

Community members in Pismo Beach enjoyed some pancakes for breakfast at the local Lions Club fundraiser on Veterans Day.

Breakfast at the Pismo Beach Cities Lions Clubhouse included some pancakes, eggs, sausages, juice and coffee.

KSBY caught up with a Vietnam War veteran who shared his thoughts about the Pismo Beach Community.

"I've been here (Pismo Beach for) maybe six years. And in this community, I never had so many people, mostly young people, come up to me to say 'thank you for your service,'" said Shorty. "I didn't get that down south or up north. But it seems like in this community, so many young people are aware of the vets. And that's why I come here."

Organizers said all proceeds from Saturday's breakfast will go towards building maintenance and the Lions' 5 global causes: vision, hunger, education, cancer and diabetes.