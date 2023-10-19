Volunteers needed for AmpSurf's Operation Restoration event in Pismo Beach

AmpSurf is hosting its annual Operation Restoration event in Pismo Beach this weekend and needs volunteers to help prepare gear, teach surfing techniques, and provide water and beach assistance.

Operation Restoration hosts disabled veterans from around the nation to experience the healing power of the ocean and the thrill of other beach activities like surfing, kayaking, archery, and stand-up paddle boarding.

This year's event marks AmpSurf's 17th year of Operation Restoration and the 20th year AmpSurf has been sharing the healing powers of adaptive surfing.

To sign up as a volunteer for Operation Restoration and learn more about the event, visit Ampsurf.org.