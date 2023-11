The Rotary Club of San Luis Obispo is celebrating a century of service.

The organization says they have participated in over 230 projects to improve San Luis Obispo and have awarded over $1,000,000 in scholarships to local students.

Organizers invited 11 members of a sister club from Compostela which is a town in the state of Nayarit in Mexico to their celebration dinner.

The event took place at the Embassy Suites, and they will have a breakfast celebration on Sunday.