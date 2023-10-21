All aboard! 97-year-old caboose to get new life at SLO Railroad Museum

A 97-year-old caboose was moved out of storage to the San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum’s display track on Friday.

It took a crane to lift the 31,000-pound railroad car onto a flatbed semi for the 150-yard move.

Plans are to make it an exhibit at the museum.

"People will be able to walk off our platform at the 1894 Southern Pacific Freight House right into the caboose, get close to the trains running on the tracks,” explained Brad LaRose, curator and founder of the San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum. “It's going to be an awesome exhibit and very interactive and immersive. It's going to be an experience."

LaRose says the caboose was bought 10 years ago in Lancaster.

After the move, it will take about five years to restore before it can be open to the public.

