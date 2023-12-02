Budget cuts at the federal level will negatively impact victims of crime in California, organizations say

Funding cuts at the federal level could threaten services like San Luis Obispo County-based Lumina Alliance and the organization is urging the community to help.

Grant funding for the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) is expected to be cut by $700 million nationwide. Organizations that help survivors of abuse say that leaves victims more vulnerable.

“We're looking at almost a 40% cut," said Jennifer Adams, CEO of Lumina Alliance. "So for Lumina Alliance, it equates to 15% of our overall budget. It would be about a $600,000 to $800,000 loss in funding to our organization alone.”

With those cuts, Adams says services including emergency shelters, transitional housing, advocacy therapy, and other direct services would be weakened.

“The fund has diminished over the last several years," Adams said.

On Tuesday, December 5, a VOCA Day of Action is taking place statewide. Lumina Alliance is asking the community to reach out to California state legislators and ask that they add $200 million to the California budget to support victims and survivors of crime.

“This doesn't just impact sexual assault and domestic violence victims, but victims of child abuse, elder abuse, and other crime victims across the state will be impacted by these cuts," Adams emphasized.

The Lumina Alliance website has information on how to make calls or send an email to local representatives.

“Lumina Alliance is heavily dependent on grant funding, so having that void in any of the organizations in the county really does affect our ability to help service those organizations as well, whether it be Raising a Reader or any of the other organizations we support, but especially Lumina Alliance," said Michelle McCovey-Good, The Monday Club Corporate Secretary and board member of Lumina Alliance.

According to the organization, cuts to the Victims of Crime Act will increase wait times for services, decrease access to emergency housing, and potentially delay survivors' healing and recovery journey.

“For victims of sexual assault and domestic violence, for them to pick up the phone and make that first call is so difficult and to then not have someone there to help them on the other end because of budget cuts, it's heartbreaking," Adams said.

If you are a victim of abuse, sexual assault, or other acts of violence, you can reach out to the 24-hour crisis line at (805) 545-8888. Interpretation is also available in most languages including American Sign Language.