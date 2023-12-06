Cal Poly chapter of Turning Point USA hosted a speaking event that sparked a rally

The Cal Poly Chapter of Turning Point USA hosted a speaking event called “A Detransitioner's Take on the Transgender Movement,” which led to debate in the community and sparked a rally Tuesday night.

“Social media gets spread around pretty quickly so we saw a bunch of protests which sparked a lot of police presence here tonight," said Madison Pierce, Turning Point Chapter Co-President.

Chloe Cole and guest speaker Chris Elston, also known as "Billboard Chris," spoke during the event. Elston, a parent of two, called transitioning a "social contagion."

"Turning Point, as a whole, their goal is to inform and educate students, so bringing the speakers here was simply to do that," Pierce commented.

Cole shared her story as someone who transitioned as a child, and then detransitioned.

The event sparked backlash and brought out those against Turning Point USA and its ideologies.

“We heard about this through word of mouth because the people of this area really care about making sure that everyone feels safe and everyone feels heard," said Jo Jo, a San Luis Obispo community member. "They can say what they want in that building and we can do what we want out here, so it's less about what's important about fighting back and more about making sure that everybody is heard the way they need to be heard. Nobody’s story is everyone else's story. If you're going to make a platform based on your story that's fine, but you're putting yourself out there for everyone else to respond to how they want to.”

The rally included music, dancers, and people with signs saying "Protect Trans Kids".

Once the dancing and singing commenced, a live band followed as the night wore on.

“We’re trying to make San Luis Obispo a no-hate place," said Missy Reitner-Cameron, artist and owner of The Bunker. "We don't have the time. Hate just doesn't belong here.”

The university said the event was not being presented by Cal Poly, but put on by a student club. Students are allowed to use campus facilities to hold the event and as part of policy, they have the freedom to present speakers of their choosing.

"All trans students, employees and visitors are valued members of our community, and the university does not support language or ideas intended to divide our university or undermine our ideals," said Matt Lazier, a spokesperson for Cal Poly. "Cal Poly embraces diversity and champions inclusion within its community, both as a moral imperative and as a key element in our efforts to educate our students and prepare them for success in the world."