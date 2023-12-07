Cal Poly students grow and sell poinsettias for the holidays

Cal Poly's annual poinsettia sale is back this weekend.

The Poly Plant Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 9.

The holiday plants are grown by more than 20 students who work in the Plant Sciences Department's greenhouses.

This year's poinsettias come in dozens of colors and sizes with prices ranging from $10 to $100.

Students will also be selling handmade wreaths, centerpieces, ornaments and other gifts.

The Poly Plant Shop is located on campus off Via Carta Road.

For more information, contact the shop at (805) 756-1106 or visit polyplantshop.com.

