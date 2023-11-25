Central Coast Craft Fair features handcrafted goods from local artisans

The 43rd Annual Central Coast Craft Fair will continue Saturday in San Luis Obispo.

The fair features artisans from across the Central Coast and the Central Valley selling everything from handmade jewelry to pottery to textiles and more.

"This was started by a family in 1979, and when I took it over from the family last year, I wanted to carry on the tradition that they started of having a 100% handmade-only craft fair event with makers and crafters and artisans that are mostly locally-based and celebrate this handmade art form," said Nikki Biddison, Central Coast Craft Fair Event Manager.

The event is taking place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 25 at the SLO Vets Hall located at 801 Grand Avenue.

Entry is free and parking is free. There will also be free hot cider and cookies and a free prize drawing with more than 50 prizes.

The event benefits the Central Coast Quilts of Valor, a non-profit organization that makes and provides service members and veterans with special quilts.

