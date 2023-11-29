City Farm SLO cultivates a love for farming in young minds

A rainy day won’t stop City Farm SLO from teaching kids everything about agriculture.

Thirty Grover Heights Elementary students swapped textbooks for rain boots and watering cans on Wednesday to learn the art of sustainable farming and reinforce classroom concepts.

Through hands-on trips like these, City Farm SLO hopes to empower the next generation to have a healthier future.

“They're planting in the fields. They're dissecting flowers. They're touring all the different areas, working with their animals. So it's very hands-on," explained Kayla Rutland, Executive Director of City Farm SLO.

During Wednesday’s adventure, students watered plants, pet sheep and even munched on some fresh veggies.

“All of these kids here today will go crazy for raw kale. All their parents don't believe me when I tell them,” Rutland said.

Teannah Jackson, a volunteer mother, marveled at the transformation.

"I don't see many kids eat vegetables, especially at this age. They just make the yucky faces. But they were eager just, I think, the environment being out here and knowing this is where it came from and they just want to eat right away,” she said.

olivia gonzalez britt

According to the California Employment Development Department, the state has seen an 8.5% increase in agricultural employment between 2021 and 2022. However, Rutland says more than a third of farmers are over 65, explaining it will be a critical challenge moving forward once current farmers start to retire.

In the heart of the Central Coast, City Farm SLO strives to challenge this trend, creating a bridge between generations and passing on farming wisdom.

"It's critical to catch kids at a young age and to plant that seed of inspiration so that they may pursue that kind of work down the road,” Rutland said.

As young hands plant seeds, this farm hopes they’ll grow and nurture knowledge in kids’ curious minds.