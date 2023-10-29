Community members spread love and awareness at a walk to support survivors of sexual and domestic violence

Community members walked through Downtown San Luis Obispo in honor of survivors of sexual and domestic violence Saturday.

It's all part of the Celebrate Community Festival and Walk for Survivor, organized by Lumina Alliance.

Participants also wrote messages of love, hope and solidarity on the survivor wall.

“We hope that this is an event that's accessible for everyone in the community to come and show their support for survivors of domestic violence,” said Stacy Salame, the Director of Communications of Lumina Alliance.

Attendees also had a chance to support local businesses and artists at the Makers' Market and Resource Fair.

Other activities include face painting and a costume contest.

“We know that this impacts everyone in our community in one way or another, and it's a good time for us to be able to shine a light, take it out of the darkness, so people can see that they're not alone, that there is support, and we have a whole community of people who are here to support survivors,” added Salame.

