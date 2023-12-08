'Dark time to light these lights': Hanukkah begins with annual menorah lighting in SLO

The San Luis Obispo Jewish community and allies gathered Thursday evening to continue its annual tradition of lighting the public menorah at Mission Plaza.

Thursday's ceremony marked the lighting of the first candle celebrating the start of Hanukkah. The lightings will continue each evening at 5 p.m. with a different candle being lit by a different local Jewish organization each time.

"Nothing less than a miracle," Rabbi Micah Hyman with a smile beaming across his face, who belongs to Congregation Beth David. "... [I]t's wonderful to be with family and friends. The Jewish community has been doing this for over 20 years here and it's really an honor — in a difficult time, a dark time — to light these lights."

Over 100 participants sang songs at the lighting and many walked through downtown San Luis Obispo's farmers market as a group afterward.

The JCC Federation of San Luis Obispo sponsored the event.

The lightings will continue through Thursday, Dec. 14.

The lighting in Mission Plaza is a partnership between the Old Mission of San Luis Obispo de Tolosa and the local Jewish community.