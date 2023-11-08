Explore Cerro San Luis at night with the Winter Evening Access program

Now that we've turned back our clocks and the days are shorter, it's the perfect time to explore Cerro San Luis Natural Reserve at night! This winter, you can experience the magic of an after-dark adventure with the return of the Winter Evening Access program provided by the City of San Luis Obispo Ranger Service.

The Winter Evening Access program runs from November 5 through March 9, 2024, from sunset until 8:30 p.m. The program will issue only 65 free permits each day to ensure proper conservation of the reserve and the safety of nocturnal wildlife and visitors.

While visiting the reserve, community members will have the opportunity to view nocturnal wildlife, typically reclusive during daylight hours. The reserve comes alive at night with animals such as rodents foraging, owls hunting, bats feeding on flying insects, and raccoons seeking sustenance.

The City of San Luis Obispo Ranger Service Division encourages people to observe wildlife from a respectful distance and to refrain from feeding them.

For those planning to visit the Cerro San Luis Natural Reserve during Winter Evening Access, keep these tips in mind to ensure an enjoyable and safe adventure:



Carry a flashlight and extra batteries.

Bring water with you while hiking or cycling.

Be familiar with the trail and carry an open space map. Digital maps can be found at slorangers.org.

Be respectful of the nighttime wildlife; do not disturb.

Pass quietly and listen for nocturnal sounds not normally heard during daytime hours.

Keep open space clean. Pack out (carry out) everything you pack in.

In addition to the nighttime rules and regulations, visitors are reminded to follow standard open space rules, such as staying on established trails, leashing dogs, disposing of dog waste, no smoking, and respecting the environment by avoiding alcohol, fires, camping, littering, and amplified sound.

To obtain your free Winter Evening Access permit, visit slorangers.org.