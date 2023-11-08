Free eye appointments, glasses available in San Luis Obispo this week

Free eye exams and glasses will be available to some people in San Luis Obispo later this week.

The SLO Noor Foundation is partnering with CAPSLO and VSP Vision Eyes of Hope for the event Friday and Saturday at 40 Prado from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

While just over 100 appointments for the free eye exams were available for both children and adults as of Tuesday afternoon, appointments are encouraged.

Organizers say those eligible will not have vision insurance and will have a family income up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level guidelines. To book an appointment or find out if you or your family qualify for the service, call (805) 439-1797.

“Regular eye exams are key components to a person’s overall health and wellbeing, but not everyone has access to the care they need to be able to see their world clearly,” organizers said in a press release.

Many of the free prescription glasses will be made on site for those who need them following their appointments.

"We just feel fantastic that we can provide this service and people are appreciative and it’s necessary," said Rupert Chowins, founder and director of the eye care clinic.

Four doctors will be volunteering their time and seeing people each day.

