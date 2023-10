A gas leak was impacting a portion of San Luis Obispo Thursday morning.

The SLO City Fire Department reports crews were on scene at the area of Higuera and Toro streets around 11 a.m. after a low-pressure line was sheared by a vehicle.

Fire officials say the line was turned off and one lane was blocked on Higuera Street.

No evacuations were issues.

Traffic was only expected to be impacted for a short time.